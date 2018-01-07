Kind Serco staff raise £3,000 for WHISH

A year of varied fundraising activities by Serco workers at RAF Fylingdales has come to a close with a grand total of £3,000 for Whitby-based charity WHISH.

David Flett, chairman of the Serco Charities Committee at RAF Fylingdales, said: “Once again, we are amazed at the generosity of our colleagues who regularly contribute to our local charity of choice.

“This year, it has been a pleasure supporting the WHISH charity and we hope our small contribution goes some way to improving the excellent facilities for the children.”

Staff at Serco organised several events including bacon butty mornings, raffles, a charity golf day with more than 50 competitors, a car wash, barbecue, Grand National sweepstake, a sponsored walk and a Halloween breakfast.

“It has been a pleasure for us to work with Serco over the past year,” added Mr Flett.

“We are very grateful to them and their employees for working so hard to raise such a fantastic amount and to enable us to continue working to support our member families.”

WHISH is a charity, based on The Ropery in Whitby, supporting children with hidden impairments and their families, providing family outings, activities for children and teenagers and parent support groups.