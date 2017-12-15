‘Kind, caring’ Whitby teenager a cut above above the rest

A Whitby teenager who lost his grandmother and great-grandmother to cancer in just six months is having his long hair cut to help other cancer sufferers.

Josh Spence, 13, a pupil at Eskdale School, is having his locks cut short to raise cash for Cancer Research UK.

His hair is also going to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which makes real hair wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment.

As a show of solidarity, Josh’s head of year at Eskdale, Andy Raw, will also have his head shaved if Josh can raise £500. The total from his Just Giving page, coupled with sponsor money pledged, currently stands at around £600.

The event is planned to take place at Eskdale School next Friday (Dec 22), the last day of term. Josh’s mum Rebekah, who launched the appeal, described him as “amazing, funny, kind and caring.”

“I am extremely proud of Josh,” she said.

“He has been growing his hair for a few years and has taken the decision to raise money for Cancer Research to try to help the fight against this disease, after losing his nanna and great nanna within six months of each other.”

Josh’s fund-raising efforts attracted a lot of praise on Facebook. Samantha Sillitoe said: “You must be so proud. Let me know how to go about sponsoring him.”

Nikki Robinson added: “Well done him but also well done you in raising an amazing kind hearted young man.”