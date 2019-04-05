Kidz Making Good plans fun workshops at Easter

Kidz Making Good, a programme of active workshops of all kinds for Whitby children and young people, is planning a third series of workshops for Easter.

The programme has its roots in the work experience young people used to do and two very successful practical workshops with Eskdale School on making garden furniture and Whitby Eskmouth Scouts on a makeover of a back yard.

The Kidz Making Good organisers create unfamiliar tasks in a purposeful way with others and the events offer a rich learning experience about the activity, relationships and personal development wrapped in a package of fun.

A spokesman for the programme said: “In Kidz Making Good so far we’ve done glass art, an electronic device repair workshop, an introduction to 3D building modelling and making swift boxes.

“At Easter the challenges on offer are making bath bombs and pizzas in a joint session, active exercise, teen mindfulness and yoga, and making push carts to race. Real Heinz 57 varieties!

“The workshops so far, and those planned for Easter, have been enthusiastically supported by mainly local small businesses. Their involvement on behalf of Whitby youngsters is greatly appreciated. It would be good to hear from other businesses.”

Visit www.kidzmakingggood.org.uk or Facebook on Kidz Making Good to find out more information.