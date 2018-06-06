Kids’ natural inspiration

The Whitby Naturalists Club joined the Captain Cook Memorial Museum to offer a fantastic day of scientific fun last week during a ‘Nature Up Close’ workshop.

Members of the ‘Whitby Nats’ brought microscopes, plants, fungi and seaweed for visiting kids to explore.

Checking out seaweed with a microscope.

Dave Minter, Marian Brockway and Jane Pottas shared their expert knowledge with kids and adults on what was a very busy day.

The kids had a great time looking at ‘nature up close’, making careful watercolour studies of plants and really enjoyed their visit.

A spokesman said: “The museum would like to thank the Whitby Nats for providing such an excellent activity where children could learn more about how the natural world was studied on Cook’s voyages.”

Anyone interested in joining the vibrant Whitby Naturalists Club can find out more by visiting the www.whitbynaturalists.co.uk website.

Creating art inspired by nature.

Taking a peek at the 'Whitby Nats' event.