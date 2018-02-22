Keeping up with Whitby news ... at Cook’s ‘local’ by the River Thames

A Gazette-reading couple were amazed to visit a pub by the Thames in London and see Victorian photographs of Whitby and the Gazette on the bar available for customers.

The newspaper has been sent to The Prospect of Whitby at Wapping for two years since the Gazette staff went on a Captain Cook trail of his London haunts and made an arrangement with the inn to have the weekly Gazette link.

Cook lived within walking distance the pub, where there is blue plaque outside his former home from the 1760s.

Reader Paul Atkinson who was with wife Lynne at the characterful pub with a balcony overlooking the river, said: “My wife and I have lived both in Ruswarp and Whitby town over a period of 10 years, although have now re-located to the Lakes. We still visit regularly and read the Gazette.

“We are both now retired and keeping active by walking.

“We recently finished the Thames Path, source to sea.

“We knew of the pub The Prospect of Whitby on Wapping Wall in the East End of London as its on the path.

“It was a must for us to visit as it has a special interest being Captain Cook’s 250th anniversary of the first trip to New Zealand.

“Cook lived less than a mile from this pub and he would take the ferry from Shadwell to Deptford where the trio of famous Whitby boats, all built by Fishburns, sailed.

“We were surprised to find that the pub not only has Frank Meadow Sutcliffe photographs of old Whitby on display but makes available each Whitby Gazette published. Keep up the good work.”

Gazette staff send the paper each week to The Prospect of Whitby in what is thought to be a unique arrangement between a pub in the capital and a local newspaper so far away.

It maintains an unusual link between the town and the inn that is named after the town and all the masted sailing ships that berthed on the Thames before, during and after Cook’s time in the area.