Katie forges ahead with her stingrays for Staithes Festival

One of the centrepieces at this year’s Staithes Festival of Art and Heritage will be a pair of stingrays, hand-forged by artist blacksmith Katie Ventress.

The stingrays have been fabricated from mild steel by Katie at her studio cum forge in Hinderwell.

One of a growing number of artist blacksmiths, Katie creates all manner of objects in the workshop, pride of place at the moment going to the stingrays.

“It’s given me a chance to show that I can create bigger pieces as well as smaller items,” Katie told the Whitby Gazette.

“And to be able to contribute to the fantastic artistic heritage of Staithes is very rewarding.”

The annual event marks the long-standing artistic traditions of the village.

Every year almost 200 artists take over cottages, holiday homes and the like in order to open their doors and act as temporary art galleries, selling a wide variety of works by local and visiting artists.

Yet again this year, the festival has been supported by a cash grant from Boulby potash mine.

The stingrays were due to be fixed in position on Staithes seafront on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Katie raffled off some hand-made bats which raised £337 for Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary.