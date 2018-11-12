Kathryn bowled over as her work goes on show at Headingley

Three pieces of artwork by Whitby-based portrait painter Kathryn Davenport are on permanent display in the Long Room at Headingley, the HQ of Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

In recent years, Kathryn – a member of Yorkshire’s 1863 Club – has donated artwork to Chance to Shine, the charity that encourages youngsters to participate in the sport.

Her artwork has been auctioned at the Chance to Dine functions in the Long Room at Lords Cricket Ground. Last year her subject was Joe Root and her latest painting was of Jimmy Anderson getting his 500th Test wicket, which the England star signed.