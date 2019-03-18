Join singing workshop and then be part of concert for Amnesty International - how to get involved

Voice experts Bridget Cousins and Jenny Goodman want you to lend your voices for Amnesty International.

The natural voice practitioners are holding a workshop followed by a concert at South Cliff Methodist Hall and Church, Scarborough, on Saturday March 23.

Songs of Change, Peace and Protest - an acapella singing workshop - will be held at the hall from 10.30am to 6.30pm.

Bring your own lunch, drinks provided. The cost is £25 for the day. All welcome - no need to be a music reader, everything will be taught by ear.

The singers will be joined by Global Voices, the Funky Choir and WEA Singing for Health group for a concert at the church at 7.30pm.

Pay on door for concert. The cost is £5 with proceeds to Amnesty International.

If you want to enrol on workshop contact Bridget 07717738243 or email her at beepjc@gmail.com