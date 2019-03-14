Jewellers W Hamond showcase Whitby jet at huge shows in America

Jewellers W Hamond swapped the English coastline for the southwestern US desert as they showcased their latest collections in Arizona, at two of the biggest shows in town.

They aimed to put Whitby – and Yorkshire – firmly on the map through their Whitby jet pieces at the GJX (Gem & Jewellery Exchange) and the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show (TGMS) and were thrilled to be invited by the TGMS to be part of their Guest Speaker Schedule.

The Showcase happens all across the city at more than 40 sites, from giant halls to hotels and sprawling camps of roadside exhibit tents.

The show lecture offered the opportunity of a valuable and factual insight into the The History of Whitby Jet – presented by Whitby jet specialist Rebecca Tucker – to all those who attended, which included a wide cross section of novice collectors, academic researchers, jewellery lovers and even a group of school children.

Rebecca said: “Representing Yorkshire and its wonderful Whitby gemstone at home and aboard is an important part of W Hamond’s focus.

“Having recently opened the Museum of Whitby Jet, the educational aspect has taken on extra significance.

“There is no better place to reach a worldwide audience with what Yorkshire can offer in terms of a unique gemstone and its wonderful history and heritage. We literally meet hundreds of people from every corner of the globe in Tucson and they never fail to be amazed and captivated by the story of Whitby Jet .”