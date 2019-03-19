Jess Glynne returning to Scarborough Open Air Theatre: here's how to get tickets

Jess Glynne is returning to Scarborough's Open Air Theatre in July, and here's how to get tickets.

The chart record holder – the only ever British female solo artist to score seven UK Number One singles – is bringing her live show to Britain’s largest open-air arena again on Sunday, July 21.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 22 at 9am via: www.scarboroughopenairtheatre

Jess’s Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig is presented by Cuffe and Taylor.

Read HERE about Jess's return.

Director, Peter Taylor, said: “We are delighted Jess Glynne is returning to Scarborough OAT this summer. As proven here in 2017, her live shows are epic and wonderful events. In scoring score seven Number One hits, Jess has done something which no UK female solo artist has done before. It’s an incredible achievement and shows just how much her brilliant songs have become part of our lives over the last four years.

“We cannot wait to welcome Jess back to Scarborough for what promises to be another incredible night on the Yorkshire coast.”

Tickets for Jess Glynne at Scarborough Open Air Theatre go on sale at 9am on Friday March 22 via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).