Jean-Christophe Novelli to appear at new Whitby food festival Fish and Ships

Whitby is launching a new culture festival featuring appearances from celebrity chefs.
Jean-Christophe Novelli and Brian Turner are booked for the launch of Fish and Ships on May 18-19.
The programme includes live music, street theatre, art, a firework display and a seafood kitchen with cookery demonstrations.
Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in maritime history and culture.
What's on the festival programme
- Street theatre
- Live music
- Pier-side fireworks display
- Public art
- Pop-up barbecues
- Local ales
- Cooking demos by Novelli and Turner, as well as other local chefs and fishmongers
- Sculpture trail
- Exhibitions
- Film screenings and talks at the Captain Cook Memorial Museum, HM Bark Endeavour, Pannett Art Gallery and Whitby Library as well as other venues around the town
- Wallace and Gromit animator Virpi Kettu (from Finland) will run a children’s animation workshop in Whitby Library. Other children’s activities and entertainment include a competition to build a fish or ship out of Lego
- National angling competition run by Whitby Angling Club
- Whitby Rowing Club competition
- Fish filleting and crab dressing demonstrations by local fishermen
- Tours of the North Eastern Guardian fisheries protection vessel
- A seafood trail
- Craft stalls
For more details about the festival visit www.discoveryorkshirecoast.com/whitby/FishandShips19;