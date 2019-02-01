Jean-Christophe Novelli to appear at new Whitby food festival Fish and Ships

Whitby is launching a new culture festival featuring appearances from celebrity chefs.

Jean-Christophe Novelli and Brian Turner are booked for the launch of Fish and Ships on May 18-19.

The programme includes live music, street theatre, art, a firework display and a seafood kitchen with cookery demonstrations.

Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in maritime history and culture.

What's on the festival programme

- Street theatre

- Live music

- Pier-side fireworks display

- Public art

- Pop-up barbecues

- Local ales

- Cooking demos by Novelli and Turner, as well as other local chefs and fishmongers

- Sculpture trail

- Exhibitions

- Film screenings and talks at the Captain Cook Memorial Museum, HM Bark Endeavour, Pannett Art Gallery and Whitby Library as well as other venues around the town

- Wallace and Gromit animator Virpi Kettu (from Finland) will run a children’s animation workshop in Whitby Library. Other children’s activities and entertainment include a competition to build a fish or ship out of Lego

- National angling competition run by Whitby Angling Club

- Whitby Rowing Club competition

- Fish filleting and crab dressing demonstrations by local fishermen

- Tours of the North Eastern Guardian fisheries protection vessel

- A seafood trail

- Craft stalls

For more details about the festival visit www.discoveryorkshirecoast.com/whitby/FishandShips19;