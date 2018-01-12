ITV looking for Whitby singletons for Love Island

Whitby singletons can apply to be part of ITV's hit show Love Island.

The ultimate game of love is back as Love Island, one of TV's most talked about shows, is looking for lively singles from around the country to take part.

Once again Islanders will take up residence in a luxury villa in the hope of finding love.

But to stay on the island, they'll need to couple up - and more importantly - win the hearts of the public.

Applications are now open and anyone wishing to apply should head to itv.com/loveisland to complete an application.

Auditions are starting soon so it is recommend to apply now.

Applications are open to all over the age of 18. Terms and conditions apply and can found at itv.com.