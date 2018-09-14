It's time to get a flu jab: and it might be free for you

Community pharmacy teams in the Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale areas have started to give winter flu jabs, a service which is free to many people.

Pharmacy teams across England are offering NHS flu jabs as part of the first ever national pharmacy flu vaccination service. In North Yorkshire, community pharmacies have started to offer the service with an enthusiastic response from patients.

Local MP Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton) visited Boots Pharmacy in Easingwold to see first-hand how the flu vaccination service makes it easier than ever to get a flu jab and increase the number of at risk people across the country being protected from ill health over the winter months.

He said: “This is an excellent service and very accessible, with no appointments required. As winter draws near, many people will suffer with ill health. Older people aged 65 and over, and adults with certain medical conditions, can take advantage of the NHS flu vaccination service now being offered in Community Pharmacies. The scheme will help protect people from health complications through the winter months by making sure they have their flu jab. I urge all my constituents who are eligible for a free flu jab to do so as soon as they can."

All adults aged 65 years and over, and those aged 18 years or over and in clinical risk groups, can receive a free of charge NHS flu jab at community pharmacies across the country, often without the need for an appointment.

People in at-risk groups include pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions including asthma and diabetes (see the full list here).

Pharmacists will be using the same vaccination as those offered by GPs and they notify the person’s GP practice when they have vaccinated them.