It’s Pandemonium again in Whitby - along with Mr Chip’s Emporium - in time for Whitby Goth Weekend

Saturday saw the opening of a new shop in Whitby’s historic Golden Lion Bank.

The premises, which was formally Bramble Boutique, has now been taken over by two outlets – Pandemonium, which occupies the ground floor and Mr Chip’s Emporium just up the stairs on the floor above.

Pandemonium was a well-known name in Whitby and wider afield – up until two years ago, they sold their selection of Goth and alternative clothing, accessories and more from a shop halfway up Flowergate.

The owner, Elaine Horton, has been looking for a premises in Whitby since that shop was forced to close and the return of Pandemonium has been long awaited.

“Since the closure of the shop on Flowergate, I have been asked by my previous customers when Pandemonium would be opening again,” said Elaine.

“It is brilliant that now I can tell them that we are back.”

The owners of Mr Chip’s Emporium, Nick and Alison Durham, have traded at Steampunk fairs around the North of England for more than two years and always had a dream to open a shop with a Steampunk theme.

“We have known Elaine for a number of years and when she came to us with the idea of sharing the premises on Golden Lion Bank, we jumped at the opportunity,” Nick told the Gazette.

Now the two businesses have come together to open the two shops in the same premises, giving customers a wide choice of Goth, Steampunk and alternative products from different suppliers and independent traders.