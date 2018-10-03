It’s a fare cop! How you can swipe and support historic North York Moors Railway

North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has adopted the latest technology to help raise further funds to keep the 180-year old railway and tourist attraction in top-notch condition.

NYMR has partnered with GoodBox, a company dedicated to helping charities and the non-profit sector, drive practical fundraising solutions via contactless giving.

GoodBox has provided a new GBx Embedded model to North Yorkshire Moors Railway, which is situated on the platform of Pickering Station.

The contactless machine already has predetermined amounts programmed which allows visitors to make a donation with ease as they simply select the amount they would like to donate and tap their card to make the payment.

The new initiative already has a 125% return on investment which is why the railway will look to roll it out across other stations and will also look at having the machines on the trains themselves.

Laura Strangeway, Head of Marketing, said: “We already invest around £1m annually in the general upkeep but there’s only so much the fare box can generate. The partnership with GoodBox will allow visitors to make contactless donations at the station with ease and the donations can be as big or small as the donor wishes.”

Polly Gilbert, Marketing Director at Goodbox, said: “The GBx Embedded model is designed to make donating cash to good causes easier and more convenient, as it accepts all major credit cards and Apple Pay.

“This is particularly important for charities and non-profit organisations as we are living in an age where cash usage is reducing and is actually set to halve in the next 10 years.

“What’s more, using a contactless machine enables charities and non-profit organisations to optimise their fundraising and be ahead of the curve in an ever-changing digital landscape.”

Donations can also be made online - click here