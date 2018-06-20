Intrepid Whitby wingwalker set to take on daredevil challenge in memory of son

Whitby’s Karin Henderson is taking on a daredevil fundraiser for Saint Catherine’s Hospice – by taking part in a wingwalk.

Karin, who works at her son Nick’s business, Henderson’s estate agents on Flowergate, will be strapped to a vintage biplane before flying to a height of 500ft above an airfield in Lincolnshire on July 22. She will complete the wingwalk in memory of her son Levi, as next year marks the 20th anniversary of his death.

Karin wanted a challenge to celebrate a special birthday in July.

Her husband Graham bought her a wingwalk as a gift and they decided as it is such a big challenge, they wanted to raise money for a local charity. Saint Catherine’s was suggested by Karin’s friend Paula Noble who, as Charity Champion at the Sainsbury’s store in Whitby, has worked closely with Saint Catherine’s fundraising team.

Fundraiser Debbie Kay said: “We are delighted Karin has chosen to nominate Saint Catherine’s to benefit from donations made to support Karin’s amazing wing-walk experience.

“I have worked in fundraising for many years and we have not had a wingwalk before. We are looking forward to seeing Karin’s video from the day.”

She is hoping to push the total raised on her JustGiving page past £800 – currently it stands at £600.