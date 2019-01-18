Information kiosk to be installed at Scarborough Railway Station

A digital information kiosk is to be placed at the entrance of Scarborough Railway Station.

Scarborough Council’s planning committee granted permission for the information point to be placed in the Grade II Listed Building today.

Although the placing of the kiosk did not require planning permission in order for it be secured it to the floor by screws the council was required to go through the planning process.

The committee approved permission unanimously yesterday (Thursday January 17).

The railway station was built in 1845 by G T Andrews with its iconic and elaborate clock tower added in 1882.