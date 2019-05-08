Information appeal following allegation of assault in Whitby

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information or witnesses to an altercation in Whitby.

The incident, involving two adult males, took place at approximately 8.15pm on Saturday May 4 near to Ladbrokes and Yorkshire Trading on Newquay Road.

An allegation of assault has been made following one man, in his twenties, hit another man, also in his twenties, in the face.

The victim sustained non-serious injuries that did not require hospital treatment

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room for incident number 12190080661.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.