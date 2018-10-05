Increased Police presence for League Cup clash between Scarborough and Whitby

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they will have an increased presence at the Flamingo Land Stadium when Scarborough Athletic host Whitby Town later this month.

The two sides were drawn together in the second round of the Integro League Cup and are due to face off on week commencing 29 October.

However the last meeting, on August 28, was marred by trouble following the full-time whistle, as supporters left the ground. A flare was also thrown on the pitch during the match, scorching part of the 3G surface.

In the aftermath, Scarborough Athletic banned four supporters indefinitely from the Flamingo Land Stadium, working closely with their security firm in supporting police to identify those involved.

Because of these issues, North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they will have an increased presence at the ground when Whitby visit.

A Police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of previous tensions between the clubs which has resulted in disorder at games in the past.

"We’re working closely with Scarborough Athletic’s management and security team and will provide an additional policing presence for the next fixture.

"In the meantime, we ask everyone to respect each other and help make the game an enjoyable experience for everyone who takes the time out to support their local team.”