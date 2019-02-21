Wendy Knipe's badges include those issued by the RSPB - she has more than 1,500 featuring birds and other wildlife

IN PICTURES: Wendy's brilliant badges

Collector Wendy Knipe has more than 7,500 charity pin badges.

The North Yorkshire-based carer has been collecting the badges since she was 13 - and they cover every charity from Age Concern to Tommy's.

These are badges featuring characters from Gerry Anderson's sci-fi adventure series

1. Thunderbirds are go

Badges sold in aid of Tommy's - a children's charity

2. Colourful character

Wendy loves her colourful badges because they are full of character

3. Pin ups

Every self-respecting collector has these Rupert the Bear badges

4. Bear necessities

