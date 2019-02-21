IN PICTURES: Wendy's brilliant badges
Collector Wendy Knipe has more than 7,500 charity pin badges.
The North Yorkshire-based carer has been collecting the badges since she was 13 - and they cover every charity from Age Concern to Tommy's.
1. Thunderbirds are go
These are badges featuring characters from Gerry Anderson's sci-fi adventure series
2. Colourful character
Badges sold in aid of Tommy's - a children's charity
3. Pin ups
Wendy loves her colourful badges because they are full of character
4. Bear necessities
Every self-respecting collector has these Rupert the Bear badges
