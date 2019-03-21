IN PICTURES: Vicki Michelle in tour of comedy Hormonal Housewives
The star of BBC sitcom 'Allo 'Allo Vicki Michelle leads the cast of this rude, witty and topical comedy.
Here is where you can see it:
1. Workout woes
The show addresses lots of women's issues, says Vicki. ''"Marriage, emotions, relationships, families, guilt complexes, hormones for all ages! And eating habits you know how you reach for the chocolate when you feel tired or your energy is lowwell theres a lot of that."
What is Vicki's character like? ''"She is loosely based on me I would hate to say everythings true to life in case I get into trouble with my husband ha ha! ''"Julies done an amazing job of basing each character on each of us as much as possible. ''"For instance my character and I both love a glass of fizz, we adore talking to our female friends and obviously a glass of wine or fizz makes the experience even more enjoyable! I also share some experiences with my character in terms of family so its lovely to be able to bring some of myself to the stage."