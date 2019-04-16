IN PICTURES: Scarborough YMCA production of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat
Youngsters from Scarborough YMCA are staging the hit musical Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.
It is on the YMCA stage in St Thomas Street, Scarborough, from Tuesday April 23 to Saturday April 27.
1. Those Canaan Days
Matthew Rhodes plays Joseph's brother Simeon
2. Sisters together
Cast of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
3. Jacob and sons
Some of the cast of the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber hit musical based on the biblical story of Joseph and his jealous brothers who sell him into slavery
4. My coat of many colours
Kian Moore as Joseph
