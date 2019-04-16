Kian Moore plays the title role in the YMCA production of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

IN PICTURES: Scarborough YMCA production of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

Youngsters from Scarborough YMCA are staging the hit musical Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

It is on the YMCA stage in St Thomas Street, Scarborough, from Tuesday April 23 to Saturday April 27.

Matthew Rhodes plays Joseph's brother Simeon

1. Those Canaan Days

Cast of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

2. Sisters together

Some of the cast of the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber hit musical based on the biblical story of Joseph and his jealous brothers who sell him into slavery

3. Jacob and sons

Kian Moore as Joseph

4. My coat of many colours

