Scarborough Tramway cliff lift mural

IN PICTURES: Scarborough cliff lift

The Central Tramway in Scarborough will be opening the doors to the engine room exclusively as part of the Heritage Open Days.

Members of the public will be able to apply to go on the free tours on September 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 10 and 11am.

Mally Thorndyke readies the tram for descent

1. Scarborough's Central Tramway

The trams make their way up and down from the beach

2. Scarborough's Central Tramway

The tram in action heading towards the beach in South Bay.

3. Scarborough's Central Tramway

The tram poised for it's next trip

4. Scarborough's Central Tramway

