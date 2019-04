Spanning five years the trial will assess will the impact of the beavers’ activity on the long-term sustainability and maintenance of the “slowing the flow” artificial wooden dams. The dams have been helping to protect areas including nearby Pickering from flooding. This will be the first time in the United Kingdom that the effects beaver have on artificial dams has ever been studied.

Beaver in a pond near Cropton Forest

Cath Bashforth, Yorkshire forest district ecologist, and Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer, beaver expert at Cropton Forest enclosure

Beaver swimming in a pond near Cropton Forest

Cath Bashforth Yorkshire forest district ecologist and Ross Snipp Flamingo Land zoo manager at beaver enclosure in Cropton Forest

