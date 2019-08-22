Picture: Richard Ponter

IN PICTURES: 13 photos from Egton Show, near Whitby

Egton Show is one of the highlights on the North Yorkshire agricultural calendar, and Wednesday's event didn't disappoint.

The 130th Egton Show is run by a band of voluntary helpers and all money raised from the show is put towards keeping the show going.

Mike Kinder with his Golden Eagle. Picture by Richard Ponter

1. Egton Show

Jessie Barker hard at work. Picture: Richard Ponter

2. Egton Show

Showcasing the Shire Horses. Picture: Richard Ponter

3. Egton Show

Evie and Hallie Hunter reflect on their winning positions. Picture: Richard Ponter

4. Egton Show

