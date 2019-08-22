IN PICTURES: 13 photos from Egton Show, near Whitby
Egton Show is one of the highlights on the North Yorkshire agricultural calendar, and Wednesday's event didn't disappoint.
The 130th Egton Show is run by a band of voluntary helpers and all money raised from the show is put towards keeping the show going.
1. Egton Show
Mike Kinder with his Golden Eagle. Picture by Richard Ponter
jpimedia
2. Egton Show
Jessie Barker hard at work. Picture: Richard Ponter
jpimedia
3. Egton Show
Showcasing the Shire Horses. Picture: Richard Ponter
jpimedia
4. Egton Show
Evie and Hallie Hunter reflect on their winning positions. Picture: Richard Ponter
jpimedia
View more