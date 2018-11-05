Iconic locomotive to open 2019 season at North Yorkshire Moors Railway

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway is delighted to announce its curtain raiser for 2019 will be the visit of 60009 Union of South Africa next Spring.

Passengers will be able to travel behind the iconic A4 Pacific, designed by Nigel Gresley, from Grosmont to Pickering during its week-long visit.

Chris Price, General Manager of the railway, said: “The A4 Pacific locomotives are some of the most recognisable engines in the heritage railway industry and we are looking forward to having the engine back along the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

“It is our fourth year we have started the season with a visiting engine and we hope that passengers enjoy 60009 as much as our previous visiting famous engines.

“It is also one of the last chances for the public to travel behind this LNER Class A4 steam locomotive and is a timely reminder that her much missed sister locomotive, 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley is nearing the end of her overhaul at York.”

Union of South Africa services will depart at 9.30am, 12.40pm and 3.40pm from Grosmont Station on March 30 and 31, April 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7 next year. The 2019 season will operate on the rail line from April 8 to November 3.