As the first serious spate of freezing winter weather arrives, ICL Boulby is making a major contribution to help keep the country moving – the mine is one of the main producers of rock salt which is vital to helping keep roads open.

It is responsible for supplying around half of the nation’s need for de-icing material.

Boulby vice president Andrew Fulton “We have been mining rock salt for over 40 years and we pride ourselves on the contribution we make to keeping the traffic moving each winter.”