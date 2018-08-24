How search for life goes on – talk in Whitby

Whitby Museum is to host a landmark event next month – From Yorkshire to Mars: the search for life in the universe.

On Tuesday September 18, Charles Cockell, Professor of Astrobiology at Edinburgh University, will be talking about his fascinating work on extra-terrestrial life.

His current work includes testing robots and other equipment deep underground in Boulby mine, in preparation for exploration of other planets. The mine is the site of the Boulby Underground Laboratory, already well known for its work on Dark Matter and other fundamental issues in cosmology.

Discoveries made by recent space probes have raised serious scientific and public interest in astrobiology. This free talk will give a chance to see how work in Yorkshire is contributing to this exciting field.

Professor Cockell said: “What most people don’t know is that one kilometre under the ground, Boulby Mine is the location for scientific research and tests of robots and other equipment that will help us prepare for the exploration and eventual human exploration of space.”

The talk is on at Whitby Museum, doors open 6.30pm, admission free.