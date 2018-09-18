Housebuilder Barratt Homes pledges £70,000 support for local projects around Whitby

Housebuilder Barratt Homes has revealed it will contribute more than £70,000 to support local projects and community improvements in and around Whitby, ahead of the launch of its new Prospect Rise development.

The contributions will help a range of facilities close to the residential site, and will include:

* Donations of more than £37,000 to improve sports facilities

* £26,000 towards park and garden improvements and £7,500 to improve the pedestrian crossing on Mayfield Road.

The funding highlights Barratt’s commitment to investing in the places it builds.

Prospect Rise will offer 72 homes, including a collection of two bed apartments and three and four bedroom homes, helping to satisfy the demand for good quality houses in Whitby,

Peter Morris, Development Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, said: “As well as building homes and creating jobs, we always look to invest in and enhance our local communities, so they can develop and thrive.

“We hope these contributions will support Whitby residents and the activities they have in their neighbourhood, along with those who make their homes at the new development.

“We are excited to see Prospect Rise taking shape over the coming months and to start welcoming residents.”

With a range of local amenities, commuter links and reputable primary and secondary schools nearby, Prospect Rise will combine modern town living with a relaxed lifestyle by the coast.