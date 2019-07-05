Home with sea views

This property offers extremely flexible accommodation with good sized sunny rooms throughout.

There is a fabulous kitchen/dining room and large stylish lounge.

Fern Lodge, Robin Hoods Bay - �525,000.

There is currently self contained additional accommodation on the ground floor and a suite which could provide an income on a holiday let basis.

There is parking for approximately six vehicles to the front and stunning well stocked mature gardens to the rear with plenty of space to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.

The brilliant sea views are the icing on the cake!

