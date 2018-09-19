HM Bark Endeavour may have been found off American coast

Archaeologists believe that they may have discovered the wreck of Captain James Cook's HM Bark Endeavour, off the Goat Island shore in Rhode Island, United States.

The Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) believe that, after twenty years of searching, they may have found the famous vessel on which Cook reached Australia in 1770.

In a statement on their website, RIMAP said: “[we have] identified a possible site in Newport Harbour that might be the Lord Sandwich ex Endeavour”. However, despite the discovery, there was still “detailed work" to be done to prove that this was indeed the vessel.

The search for the Endeavour has been carried out as a joint project between RIMAP and the Australian National Maritime Museum (ANMM).

An event on Friday will review how the 25-year-long archaeological study of the Newport transports has narrowed the search for the Endeavour from a fleet of thirteen vessels to five, and now possibly to one or two archaeological sites.

This year celebrates the 250th anniversary of Cook's and the ship's departure from England, while 2020 will mark the anniversary of Cook's claim of Australia for Britain.