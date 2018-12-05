Heritage society gets cash from ICL Boulby for security gates

The Cleveland Mining Heritage Society (CMHS) has received funding to install security gates to seal off the entrance to one of its sites.

The funding was welcomed by the society, which has experienced vandalism from intruders at the unnamed mine.

The money came via a series of grants from the mine operated by ICL Boulby.

Andrew Fulton, MD at ICL Boulby, said: “Our obvious interest in the mining history of this area makes us doubly happy to be able to help the Society protect our heritage.”

The CMHS has explored the mining history of Cleveland and North Yorkshire for almost 10 years.