Here's who will taking centre stage at next year's Great Yorkshire Show

Motorbike stunt riding team The Bolddog Lings will take centre stage at the Great Yorkshire Show in 2019 as organisers plan a host of exciting performances.

The 161st Great Yorkshire Show will take place on Tuesday July 9 to Thursday July 11 in Harrogate, celebrating the best of British farming, food and agriculture.

Over 130,000 visitors and 8,500 animals flock to the Great Yorkshire Showground every year for the three day show, making it one of the biggest in the UK.

Show Director Charles Mills said: “Farming is very much at the heart of the Great Yorkshire Show where we welcome some of the best livestock in the UK into the judging rings, the latest agricultural innovations and key movers and shakers from the industry. The Show is also a place to socialise and enjoy some fantastic entertainment and The Bolddog Lings will go down a storm in the Main Ring.”

Managed by one of Europe's top freestyle motocross riders, Dan Whitby, the team uses one of the largest, most sophisticated FMX landing ramps ever seen anywhere in the world. Riders will use the ramp to perform a trick flying 35ft in the air when they take to the Main Ring once a day.

More announcements will be made in the run up to the Great Yorkshire Show which will welcome back Rosemary Shrager who will entertain crowds in the Food Theatre and the Kuoni Catwalk Fashion Show which will be bigger and better than ever.

In the judging rings, thousands of animals will compete from cattle to sheep, pigs to pigeons and the show finishes with one of the most prestigious showjumping classes in the country, the Cock O’The North competition.

From cutting edge farming equipment and machinery to displays from big name brands, this is the place where deals are done and the latest ranges are showcased. While the show has agriculture at its heart, there’s also entertainment, shopping and live music.

Tickets will go on sale in April 2019 and gift vouchers are available for Christmas gifts. https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/

This year’s Show was beautifully captured in a limited edition book, The 160th Great Yorkshire Show: A Photographer’s View.

A stunning collection of over 100 images, the book includes a Foreword by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal who visited the Show and a Preface by His Grace The Duke of Devonshire who launched the Craven Heifer sculpture at Bolton Abbey.

The sculpture, created by Emma Stothard, went on a journey across Yorkshire to spread the word about the Show. From magical moments as dawn breaks on the Showground to the excitement in the judging rings, Simon Hill captures a flavour of the three-day event.

The glossy soft cover book is on sale in Fodder, the Showground’s farm shop & café priced at £7.50 or online www.greatyorkshireshow.co.uk

