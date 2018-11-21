Here's how you can help pets in Malton have the best Christmas ever

Needy pets are set for a happy Christmas thanks to a Malton veterinary practice.

Mount Veterinary Group has started a foodbank for cats and dogs to help owners who are worried about having to give up their much-loved pets as they are struggling to afford to feed them.

In the run up to Christmas, the practice in Middlecave Road, Malton, is inviting clients visiting the practice to donate pet food, biscuits and treats that will be distributed to owners who rely on support from Ryedale Foodbank, which provides a lifeline to families and individuals.

Ryedale Foodbank provides emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis. The service is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, part of The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Since it was established five years ago, Ryedale Foodbank has fed 5,000 people – one-third of whom were children – and it has seen a 20 per cent increase in the number of people relying on its service during 2018 at its three centres in Malton, Pickering and Norton.

The foodbank expects to help more than 200 people during December and it is concerned about pet owners facing the heartbreak of having to give up their beloved pets through financial hardship.

Now Malton Vets wants to support cat and dog owners in need at an expensive time of year that leaves many families with finances stretched to breaking point.

Malton Vets veterinary nurse Michelle Coatsworth is organising the special foodbank at the practice, where clients have until the run up to Christmas to donate food, biscuits and treats.

Clients using the surgery can leave food donations in a box under the Christmas tree in the surgery waiting room and they will be collected by Ryedale Foodbank organisers to distribute to pet owners just before Christmas.

Some of the donated cat food will also be handed over to Hull & District Cats Protection, a feline welfare charity that finds good homes for cats in need, supports and encourages the neutering of cats and improves people’s understanding of cats and their care.

Michelle said: “Our aim is to collect as much pet food as possible to help two extremely worthwhile causes that do fantastic work right at the heart of the community we serve.

“If families or individuals are relying on foodbanks, their pets will also be in need. Pets are part of the family and no one will want to have to get rid of a pet they love and care for, so we want to ensure help is out there.

“Our clients are always very generous and supportive of any charities we help and any food, treats, biscuits or toys will be gratefully received to help pets over the festive season.”

John Mackenzie, a volunteer with Ryedale Foodbank, said: “People are in crisis and the last thing they want is to lose their pets because they are part of the family. We always ask people coming to us with a voucher if they have any pets so we can help, but we are particularly in need of dog food.

“We would like to think that providing owners with dog food will help them keep their pets in their own home, which is the best for all concerned and will ease the fear of losing their much-loved pets.”

