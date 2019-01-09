Here's how Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill will vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal

MP for Scarborough and Whitby, Robert Goodwill, has declared that he will back Theresa May's Brexit deal.

MPs will have a meaningful vote on the deal negotiated by the Prime Minister on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union on Tuesday.

Talking to the Yorkshire Post, Mr Goodwill simply said: "I will be supporting the deal."

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake will also support the bill, and said to the Yorkshire Post that Mrs May had delivered “a workable deal” that offered the UK the chance to strike trade deals and control immigration.

He also said that, should the deal be accepted, it won't trigger a "disastrous" second referendum or general election.

They will, however, be in the minority across Yorkshire, with the Yorkshire Post's investigation showing that over three-quarters of the county's MPs will be voting against the deal.

The YP contacted all 53 MPs in the region, with 32 of the 41 who replied saying that they will go against what Theresa May is proposing.

The five confirmed Conservative rebels in the region include former Brexit Secretary David Davis, Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns, former whip Sir Greg Knight, Shipley’s Philip Davies and Cleethorpes MP Martin Vickers.

The latter three, however, said they would reconsider their positions should there meaningful changes to the current proposal.

Mrs May's deal currently includes a controversial backstop agreement on the Irish border, which is currently a key concern to a number of MPs, with fears of a hard border coming into play at the end of the UK's transition out of the EU in December 2020.