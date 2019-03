If your pictures are full colour, landscape shots from the area that the hospice covers and are a good mixture of spring, summer, autumn and winter, then send them to fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk by April 12.

1. January Bridlington North Beach by Julie Pilling

2. February Whitby Harbour by Scott Broughton

3. March Filey Bay by John Garvey

4. April Castle Howard by Nick Fletcher

