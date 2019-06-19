Help needed to get youngsters from Whitby area involved in a DIY SOS

Kidz Making Good is a year-long pilot of workshops of all kinds for children and young people aged eight to 15 years. It is going well.

It depends on support from individuals, groups, small businesses and voluntary groups.

We need your help for one particular activity related to the partial fitting out of a kitchen, bathroom or storage place by a team of young people over two or three consecutive days. Gaining thinking, planning, problem solving, repair, installation and clear-up.

We would like to know of any community facility (not a home) that needs some manageable makeover.

It will be supervised and is aimed at offering useful work experience within a social action theme. DIY SOS, if you like.

The place might be a village hall, a care centre, a church, a club house or a youth centre.

If you have any suggestions, please text/call Graham on 07763 656627 with brief details.

There is a potential supplier of materials interested to help but we would welcome other business involvement too for other activities being planned – and not just DIY.

We welcome broad Whitby district support.

Click here to see some of the detail and pictures of workshops.

Janine Pemberton

for Eskmouth (Whitby)Scouts

Graham Storer

for Whitby Area Sheds