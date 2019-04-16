Health warning to chose the right care over Easter

NHS Hambleton Richmondshire and Whitby Commissioning Group say patients who become unwell over the Easter weekend can save time if they choose the right health services.

With most GP practices closed for the four-day Easter weekend which starts with Good Friday on April 19, local NHS leaders want to make sure people access the most appropriate care, depending on whether they have a minor health complaint, or something more serious.

Residents who need urgent medical help should ring NHS 111 – trained health professionals can advise on where to go for the best treatment – or if it’s something less serious like a cough, cold or rash, people can visit their local community pharmacy for advice and support.

NHS Hambleton, Richmondshire and Whitby CCG GP Governing Body Member Dr George Campbell, said: “It’s important people use NHS resources sensibly and ‘choose the right care, first time’.

“A wide range of common illnesses and injuries can be treated at home simply with over-the-counter medicines and plenty of rest.

“Often there is no shortcut to recovery – in many cases these things just need to run their course.

“People suffering from a minor ailment who need additional advice or reassurance should visit their local pharmacy or if it’s more serious, contact NHS 111, who will direct you to the most appropriate place, which could include being connected to a medical professional such as nurse, emergency dentist, pharmacist or GP or arranging a face-to-face appointment if needed.”