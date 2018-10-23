Hawsker youngsters to run coffee morning at end of 10-week project

Youngsters at Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre School will put their new-found blending and roasting skills to good use, running a coffee morning for the community at the end of a 10-week project.

The Baytown Coffee Company is running sessions once a week with years five and six pupils and then the teachers base further lessons during the week around what the children have learned.

So far, pupils have learned about the history and geography of coffee, the science behind the blending and roasting processes, where the children had a go at doing this themselves, the maths behind coffee (weights, buying, loss during roasting etc) and marketing a coffee business and products.

All this will culminate in the young entrepreneurs from the school running their own coffee morning at the end of the 10 sessions.