Hawsker Heroes land Speak Out triumph

Hawsker Primary School took part for the first time in the public-speaking competition, Speak Out – and were worthy winners.

Their team, The Hawsker Heroes, lived up to their name by delivering confidently and clearly their prepared speeches on the topic, We waste too many of the earth’s resources.

Speak Out runners-up Fylingdales School.

Darcey Burnett acted as chairman, introducing her team and also reiterating their message about the importance of recycling.

Harry Hartley was the main speaker. He added a touch of humour to his pleas for a greater commitment by all households to recycle as much as possible, ranging from waste water to old mobile phones.

Amelia Storr summarised by adding to Harry’s requests and assuring everyone that she would be following such good habits.

Runners-up were Fylingdales Primary School who also gave a very strong performance.

Their team spoke on the subject of the importance of good manners.

Elise Wiggins, Molly Rothwell and Molly-May Jennings did their school proud and received warm appreciation from a good audience.

This year’s event, organised by The Rotary Club of Whitby & District, was held at All Saints’ Church in Hawsker.

Prizes were presented by club president Mike Bunn, who said: “This was a truly excellent competition and much credit is due to all the young speakers who all performed marvellously well.”

Mike Stones acted as adjudicator and added: “This was an extremely difficult decision as everyone did so well.

“Full credit to the young people taking part and also to their teachers. It has been difficult getting teams to enter this year and it was very disappointing that not one Whitby primary school entered.

“Next year we hope to make changes to the way that it is run so as to encourage greater participation for in itself the experience is truly educational and beneficial for those taking part.”