Have a go at this fish dish from The Magpie Cafe, Whitby

Here is the latest recipe from the Magpie Cafe chef Paul Gildroy - anchovy and pancetta salad.

Ingredients - serves 4

2 little gem lettuce

2 shallots

75ml sherry vinegar

125ml cold pressed rapeseed oil

Salt and black pepper

12 slices smoked pancetta

20 fillets of anchovies

2 slices white bread

2 clove garlic

Knob of butter

2 tomatoes

Method

To make the dressing very finely dice the shallots and add them to the sherry vinegar and rapeseed oil, add a little salt and a good grind of black pepper.

Whisk until well combined and set aside.

Take the slices of bread and cut off the crusts, cut the slices of bread into centimetre square croutons.

In a pan, melt the butter gently and add the diced bread to the pan, over a low to moderate heat cook the bread until golden.

Tip, keep the bread moving in the pan to ensure an even colour, once the croutons are golden crush the garlic and add to the pan, remove the pan from the heat. The heat of the pan and butter should lightly cook the garlic, remove the croutons from the pan and place onto kitchen paper to remove any excess butter.

Heat a pan with of water, once the water is boiling score the base of the tomatoes and with the tip of your knife remove the stalk. Place the tomatoes into the boiling water for approximately 1 minute or until the skin starts to peel back slightly.

Remove the tomatoes from the water and plunge them into ice cold water to stop the cooking process, once cooled remove the skin and cut the tomatoes into quarters, remove the seeds and then dice the tomato flesh, set aside.

Preheat the grill and place the pancetta onto a suitable tray and grill until golden and crispy turning once, while this is cooking cut the gem lettuce in half and wash well, shaking off any excess water.

To serve, per portion simply place a half of gem lettuce onto the plate, lay over 3 slices of pancetta, 5 anchovy fillets a sprinkling of croutons and diced tomato and finish with the shallot dressing and serve.