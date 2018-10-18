Hardy: 'Scarborough cup clash whets the appetite'

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy believes that their Integro League Cup draw at Scarborough Athletic is an exciting one that "whets the appetite".

The Blues' reward for beating Pickering Town in the first round of the competition was a trip to the Flamingo Land Stadium for what is another hotly-anticipated derby.

And manager Hardy believes that he side won't need much motivation going into the clash.

"I was really pleased when we drew Scarborough Athletic in the Integro League Cup - it’s certainly a tie that whets the appetite," he said.

"It’s a very difficult draw for us and we’ll need to play well to come away with the win and progress in the competition, but it’s an exciting tie for the players and supporters alike.

"It’ll certainly get the players’ juices flowing and they won’t need an awful lot of motivating.

"I suppose there’s two ways of looking at cup draws. We could’ve been handed an easier draw, but I’d rather go and play Scarborough in front of a big crowd under the lights and test ourselves.

"Hopefully there’s a sizeable crowd in for the game and both sets of fans behave themselves during and after the game."

Ticket details were released for the game, which will take place on Tuesday, October 30, earlier this week.

The fixture will be pay on the gate, with turnstiles opening at 6.45pm. Whitby supporters will be admitted at the Swimming Pool End of the ground, while Scarborough fans should enter via the turnstiles located at the Boro Gates end.

Adults will be charged at £8, with concessions being £4 and children under the age of 11 going free with a paying adult.