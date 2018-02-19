Hannah takes up new post as firm expands

North Yorkshire Law has welcomed two new starters to its Scarborough and Whitby practices.

Hannah Dowling, 26, has started in the Conveyancing department as Conveyancing Assistant and is based in Whitby.

Hannah is studying Law through The Open University and intends to advance to a Masters degree and qualification as a solicitor.

She is one of two new starters at the law firm. Laura Young, 20, has started work in the Scarborough branch as Records and Administration Assistant.

In 2017 North Yorkshire Law was awarded the Law Society’s practice management standard Lexcel, the quality mark for excellence in practice management and client care, for eight years running.

Richard Boyd, Partner at North Yorkshire Law, said: “We are committed to providing our clients with the highest standards of service, consistently no matter what. The Law Society has accredited our hard work and progressing into 2018 we aim to commit to this accreditation through the expansion of our business. This, alongside an increase in caseload are the main reasons why we welcome Laura and Hannah to the team.

““In 2017 we saw case loads increase by 15% leading to an urgent need for more staff to assist.’’