Hanging out with Georgian history at the Abbey this half-term

Families visiting Whitby Abbey were treated to stories of highwaymen and discovering surprising details about crime and punishment in the Georgian and Regency periods.

The special event for half-term has been running at 11am, 1pm and 3pm and English Heritage are daring you to come and meet Thomas Turlis, the executioner, and his gallows!

Performance historian John S White recreating Georgian history for visitors to Whitby Abbey. Wednesday 14 February. Picture: Ceri Oakes w180704d.

And if that wasn’t quite grisly enough, head inside the visitor centre at 12pm or 2pm to see what exactly was used to punish those who were deserving.

Each session lasts for approximately half an hour.

Pictures by Ceri Oakes.