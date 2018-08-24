Hake with curried clam chowder, for 4

Try this fish dish for the bank holiday weekend, thanks to the Magpie Cafe

Hake with curried clam chowder

Ingredients - serves 4

4 x 200g fillets of Hake, 500g Clams, 100ml water, knob of butter, 1 large onion, chopped, 100g bacon, cut into lardons, 250g potatoes, chopped approx. 2cm cubes, 250ml milk, 150ml double cream, 2 tsp mild curry powder, 2 handfuls of spinach, salt and pepper, chopped parsley, oil for pan searing the fish.

Method

Wash and rinse through the clams, discard any that do no close. Heat a deep pan and add the knob of butter, clams and water. Immediately place on a tightly fitting lid and let the clams steam for 2 minutes, remove the pan from the heat and strain the clams through a colander, reserving the cooking liquor.

Once the clams are cool enough to handle remove the meat from the shells and set aside.

Heat a little oil in a deep pan and then add the bacon and onions.

Lightly fry for a couple of minutes before adding the curry powder, fry for a further minute. Add the potatoes, cooking liquor, milk and cream, bring to the boil and reduce to a simmer.

Gently cook for about 10 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. While the chowder is cooking, heat a frying pan and add a little oil, season the hake with salt and pepper and carefully lay in the fish, flesh side down.

Cook the hake for 3-4 minutes or until the fish is a deep golden colour, then turn the fish over and continue to cook for a further 3-4 minutes. To finish the chowder, add the spinach and stir through to wilt then add the clams, stir through and add salt and pepper to taste.

To serve, place the Hake onto your plates and spoon over (half of the fish) the chowder and finish with chopped parsley.