Grouse shooting season is rated success for economy

With the latest grouse shooting season now officially complete, the local community is reflecting on what was a successful year.

Most estates witnessed a full shooting programme due to favourable weather and shoot days being let right the way through the season.

Managing moorland for grouse shooting is vitally important to remote rural communities in terms of economic, environmental and social benefits and is a life line for many local businesses in North Yorkshire.

A full season is significantly more beneficial and is dependent on how well the wild red grouse breed in the spring.

Grouse moor managers in the North Yorkshire Moors Moorland Organisation (NYMMO) report that, 200 driven shoot days were hosted throughout the four-month season on estates across the North Yorkshire region, up 23% on last year.

Forty five full-time keepers are employed on estates across the North Yorkshire Moors and on average each grouse moor employs around 23 extra people per shoot day, including local youngsters.

Tina Brough, of the North Yorkshire Moors Moorland Organisation, said: “We have witnessed a good year with most of our estate members welcoming both domestic and international visitors right into the final weeks of the season. The grouse industry is a life line for many in our rural community.”