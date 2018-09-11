Grosmont woman’s ‘terrifying’ Transporter Bridge jump to support friend with Motor Neurone Disease

A Grosmont woman and three friends from the George Formby Society plunged 160ft off the Tees Transporter Bridge to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), in a show of solidarity for a friend.

Caroline Stewart, who is chairman of the society, organises an annual get-together but this year, wanted to go a little further to support close friend Lesley Fowkes, who suffers with incurable Motor Neurone Disease.

The George Formby Society is, in Lesley’s words, ‘one big musical family’ and members have been keen to help.

A great day was had playing ukuleles and singing at the Inn on the Moor in Goathland but the main event was at the Tees Transporter Bridge when Caroline, along with three supportive friends, bungee-jumped 160ft off the Tees Transporter Bridge to raise even more money for MNDA.

A great crowd of George Formby fans played their ukeleles as a terrified Caroline bungeed in the glorious sunshine.

It was an emotional moment for both Lesley and Caroline (pictured embracging) but a wonderful occasion and, to date, the Formby Day and the Bungee Jump has raised around £4,050 for MNDA.