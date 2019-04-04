Gripping new play The Edit heads to Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough

A gripping new play about forgiveness, love, self-preservation and discovering who we really are comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

The first play from emerging playwright Sarah Gordon, The Edit visits the Stephen Joseph as part of a UK tour. It can be seen at 7.45pm on Wednesday May 1 and Thursday May 2.

Set in real time, The Edit sees a former couple, Elena and Nick, examine what went wrong in their relationship and whether they could – or should – take another chance on each other.

Directed by Joe Hufton, the cast is Meghan Treadway as Elena and Jamie Wilkes as Nick.

Meghan’s previous theatre appearances include Alice’s Adventures Underground (Les Enfants Terribles), The Magic Flute and A Dog’s Heart (Complicite/ENO), War Horse (West End) and The 24 Hour Plays (Old Vic). She has also directed for Les Enfants Terribles and Complicite, for whom she is an education associate.

Jamie has been seen in The Two Noble Kinsmen, The Rover, Oppenheimer, Shoemaker's Holiday, Wendy & Peter Pan (RSC); The Comedy of Errors, Titus Andronicus(Shakespeare’s Gobe); Peter Pan, The Beggar’s Opera, Macbeth (York Theatre Royal); Metamorphosis (NSDF Spotlight Award for Best Actor).

His TV and film work includes Catch 22 (directed by George Clooney); Vanity Fair (ITV); Philip K Dick’s Electric Dreams (Amazon/Channel 4); Mr Selfridge, Downton Abbey (ITV).

Folio Theatre Company is a Wiltshire-based touring company, born from a desire to create exciting stories that celebrate life in the South West, working with exceptional local artists. It is passionate about building a rich and diverse programme of new writing, with a particular focus on highlighting contemporary social issues.

Folio Theatre's previous productions include Reel Life, which enjoyed a well received short tour of the Ustinov Studio (Theatre Royal Bath), The Other Palace and Trowbridge Arts, and is now in development for a UK tour; Our Blood Is An Ocean, developed in association with Bristol Old Vic writers room; and Believe, in association with Pound Arts.

Tickets are priced from £10, and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com