Great summer of fishing casts spell on young anglers

A group of budding young anglers have had a successful summer of fishing thanks to an initiative in the North York Moors’ Esk Valley.

Supported by a grant from local business Whitby Seafoods, the group learnt the art of fly fishing; including tying knots, casting techniques and how to ‘play’ a fish.

Keith Bristow, from the Esk Fishery Association, said: “It’s been fantastic to see how the group’s skills have developed.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our dedicated volunteers who have donated their time and shared their skills with the next generation; and to Whitby Seafoods for sponsoring the 2018 season.”