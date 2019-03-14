Goth godfather returns to town

Organisers of Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival, Whitby’s newest Goth Festival, have revealed some exciting plans for the future as they prepare for next month’s festival.

Due to huge demand for the inaugural weekenders including next month’s edition which will take place between 26 to 28 April, the headliners for November’s festival and the dates for 2020 have been revealed.

‘The Godfather of Goth’ and front man of The Mission, Wayne Hussey will headline the Saturday evening of this November’s festival which takes place over the weekend of 1-3 November.

Wayne’s visit to Whitby is an extension to last year’s ‘Aniversário Tour’ which saw him perform some of The Mission’s best hits across Europe to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Headlining the Friday night of November’s Festival is and Dutch goth-rock/darkwave act Clan of Xymox.

Clan of Xymox are playing gigs across the world in support their latest release Days of Black and the Tomorrow’s Ghosts date come straight after a huge world tour.

It can also be exclusively revealed that there will be a performance of Dracula’s Ghost By Don’t Go Into The Cellar! Theatre Company on the Sunday of November’s festival.

There will also be performances from: She Past Away, October Burns Black, AlterRed, Inkubus Sukkubus, Grooving In Green and Syd.31.

Kirstin Lavender from Absinthe Promotions said: “We are really excited for April and November festivals and are pleased to be able to announce, in conjunction with SIV, the dates for 2020. This year brings a gathering of promoters of other events such as Sexy Sunday, and Marquee Masquerade.”

Wayne Hussey said: “I’ve played at Whitby four or five times and also a couple of times with The Mission and it’s always been a great show playing to the warmest audience. The people are so welcoming.”